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An SBU employee was served with a suspicion notice over a reservation scheme

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

The SBU officer is suspected of organizing fictitious employment to obtain a mobilization exemption. The total amount of bribes reached nearly UAH 1 million.

An SBU employee was served with a suspicion notice over a reservation scheme

An SBU employee was notified of suspicion in a scheme involving illegal exemptions from mobilization, the SAP reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of an SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives notified an SBU employee of suspicion. He was exposed organizing a scheme for the illegal exemption of persons liable for military service from mobilization," the statement says.

As part of the pretrial investigation, it was established that "the SBU employee involved an accomplice and the director of an enterprise that had the status of being critically important in his activities."

"Under the scheme, after providing an unlawful benefit, persons liable for military service were fictitiously employed by the enterprise and their exemption from mobilization was arranged. They were to return the salary they were paid to the scheme participants' designated bank accounts. The employees in question performed no work at the enterprise," the SAP noted.

It was reported that the investigation documented several episodes involving the exemption of persons liable for military service from mobilization in exchange for the provision of an unlawful benefit. "Its total amount was almost UAH 1 million. In one episode, the unlawful benefit was provided in the form of cryptocurrency," the statement said.

The suspects' actions were classified under Part 3 of Article 368 and Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, and Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"The SBU employee was additionally charged with laundering more than UAH 18.4 million, which he used to purchase and register real estate and a car (Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SAP reported.

According to the SAP, "at the same time, other criminal activity by the accomplice was also established. In particular, it was found that he illegally installed and used special technical means for the covert acquisition of information (Part 2 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)."

Received 7 million hryvnias from a former high-ranking official - two pseudo-employees of the SBU and police have been served with charges18.05.26, 15:53 • 4758 views

Julia Shramko

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