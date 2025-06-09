An office building damaged in Kyiv during a drone attack by the Russian Federation: what is known

$41.470.00
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy spoke about what he repeatedly told Trump

June 8, 02:04 PM

In Kyiv, a 14-year-old boy fell from a rope track: proceedings opened

June 8, 04:49 PM

In Kyiv, a downpour with hail caused trouble: details

06:09 PM

We must pay attention to alarm signals these days - Zelenskyy

06:57 PM

Enemy drones heading towards Kyiv, it may be loud - Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

08:04 PM
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Kirill Budanov

Pope Leo XIV

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Sumy Oblast

Kharkiv

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tu-95

MIM-104 Patriot

Mi-24

Il-78

An office building damaged in Kyiv during a drone attack by the Russian Federation: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 88 views

On the night of June 9, an office building was damaged in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv due to a drone attack. The attack continues, air defense is working, residents are urged to stay in shelters.

An office building damaged in Kyiv during a drone attack by the Russian Federation: what is known

In Kyiv, an office building in the Darnytskyi district was damaged as a result of a drone attack by the Russian Federation on the night of June 9. This is reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

An office building in the Darnytskyi district was damaged as a result of the Russian attack

- the official said at 02:27 in his Telegram.

"Services are working at the scene. We are clarifying the extent of the damage. Information is being updated," he added.

Timur Tkachenko also warned that the attack on Kyiv is ongoing.

The attack continues. There are enemy drones on the approaches to the capital. New ones are still flying into the region 

- he wrote.

The head of the KCMA urged to stay in shelters.

We will remind

On the night of June 9, Kyiv found itself under threat of attack from various directions. Air defense is working, residents were warned about possible loud explosions in the city and its surroundings.

We must pay attention to alarm signals these days - Zelenskyy
08.06.25, 20:57

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

