An office building damaged in Kyiv during a drone attack by the Russian Federation: what is known

In Kyiv, an office building in the Darnytskyi district was damaged as a result of a drone attack by the Russian Federation on the night of June 9. This is reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

An office building in the Darnytskyi district was damaged as a result of the Russian attack - the official said at 02:27 in his Telegram.

"Services are working at the scene. We are clarifying the extent of the damage. Information is being updated," he added.

Timur Tkachenko also warned that the attack on Kyiv is ongoing.

The attack continues. There are enemy drones on the approaches to the capital. New ones are still flying into the region - he wrote.

The head of the KCMA urged to stay in shelters.

On the night of June 9, Kyiv found itself under threat of attack from various directions. Air defense is working, residents were warned about possible loud explosions in the city and its surroundings.

