An "fsb mole" was detained at a factory in the Odesa region: he tried to steal developments of the Armed Forces

The Security Service detained an "FSB mole" who got a job at a defense plant in the Odesa region to steal new developments of the Armed Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

A 47-year-old local engineer was detained in the Odesa region, who, according to the SBU, was spying for the FSB in order to hand over secret Ukrainian developments in the military sphere.

"On behalf of the occupiers, the agent had to obtain secret documentation on the manufacture of components for the latest military equipment of the Armed Forces. For this, he got a job at a local plant that fulfills defense orders," the special service said.

At this time, the SBU had already documented every step of the figure, as it exposed him at the stage of recruitment by the Russian special service.

As the investigation established, from the first day of being on the territory of the enterprise, the "mole" tried to gain access to drawings and technological schemes for the production of spare parts for wheeled vehicles.

For this, according to the SBU, he used his professional duties as an engineer, and also tried to "ingratiate himself" as soon as possible with colleagues who are directly involved in the production process.

"It has been established that the agent also performed the function of a spotter. In particular, in order to help the Rashists "bypass" the air defense system of the Odesa region, he traveled around the region and tried to identify combat positions of air defense and radar stations," the SBU informed.

During the searches, the detainee seized photos of technical documentation that he planned to transfer to the aggressor, as well as other evidence of working for the enemy's special service.

As indicated, the agent was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

He is in custody. The man faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

