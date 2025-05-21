$41.490.09
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

An "fsb mole" was detained at a factory in the Odesa region: he tried to steal developments of the Armed Forces

Kyiv

 • 60 views

The SBU detained an engineer who worked for the FSB to obtain secret documentation on the manufacture of components for new military vehicles of the Armed Forces. The traitor faces life imprisonment.

An "fsb mole" was detained at a factory in the Odesa region: he tried to steal developments of the Armed Forces

The Security Service detained an "FSB mole" who got a job at a defense plant in the Odesa region to steal new developments of the Armed Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

A 47-year-old local engineer was detained in the Odesa region, who, according to the SBU, was spying for the FSB in order to hand over secret Ukrainian developments in the military sphere.

"On behalf of the occupiers, the agent had to obtain secret documentation on the manufacture of components for the latest military equipment of the Armed Forces. For this, he got a job at a local plant that fulfills defense orders," the special service said.

At this time, the SBU had already documented every step of the figure, as it exposed him at the stage of recruitment by the Russian special service.

As the investigation established, from the first day of being on the territory of the enterprise, the "mole" tried to gain access to drawings and technological schemes for the production of spare parts for wheeled vehicles.

For this, according to the SBU, he used his professional duties as an engineer, and also tried to "ingratiate himself" as soon as possible with colleagues who are directly involved in the production process.

"It has been established that the agent also performed the function of a spotter. In particular, in order to help the Rashists "bypass" the air defense system of the Odesa region, he traveled around the region and tried to identify combat positions of air defense and radar stations," the SBU informed.

During the searches, the detainee seized photos of technical documentation that he planned to transfer to the aggressor, as well as other evidence of working for the enemy's special service.

As indicated, the agent was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

He is in custody. The man faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Let us remind you

SBU prevented another terrorist attack in Kyiv by detaining a 17-year-old FSB agent who was preparing to blow up the administrative building of the capital's TCC.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

WarCrimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv
