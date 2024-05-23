An explosion was reported in Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurs in Dnipro, Ukraine, after the Ukrainian Air Force reported air defense against a reconnaissance drone in the region.
Details
"The sound of an explosion was heard in Dnipro," Suspilne reported.
The Air Force then reported a "high-speed target on the Dnipro.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported air defense activity against an enemy reconnaissance drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region.
Air raid alert in the region and a number of others
