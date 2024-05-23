An explosion was reported in Dnipro, UNN reports.

Details

"The sound of an explosion was heard in Dnipro," Suspilne reported.

The Air Force then reported a "high-speed target on the Dnipro.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported air defense activity against an enemy reconnaissance drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Air raid alert in the region and a number of others

Air Force reports on air defense against reconnaissance drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region