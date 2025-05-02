Ukrainian diplomas will now be in digital format - government decision

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the formation and application of an electronic document on education, according to which Ukrainian diplomas will be in digital format. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

The procedure for the formation and application of an electronic document on education has been approved. The procedure defines the mechanism for the formation and application of an electronic document on education, which confirms the acquisition by a person of a certain educational level and/or the award to a person of a certain (educational-professional, educational-scientific/educational-creative) degree of education (educational-qualification level) based on the results of successful education at the appropriate level - Melnychuk said.

People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko said that an e-document is an electronic display of a diploma, certificate or other educational document, which:

is created on the basis of records in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (EDEBO);

contains a unique code (QR code, barcode or digital identifier);

available through the Diia application and portal.

All documents - from a certificate to a diploma of higher education or a scientific degree - will be available online. After the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, thousands of Ukrainians lost their documents due to evacuation or shelling. The electronic version will make it possible to restore the rights to study and work even without a physical diploma - Goncharenko said.

Laminated certificates of state registration of civil status acts are valid and may be presented to certify registered facts.