Ukrainian diplomas will now be in digital format - government decision

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 16668 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 35317 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 42607 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 29656 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 41043 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 74027 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 143527 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 122210 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 130416 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 128222 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+15°
1m/s
18%
752 mm
Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48342 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 19778 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 21880 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 21438 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 21979 views
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 15947 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 22638 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 42607 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48958 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 130876 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 5414 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 8068 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 10508 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 30389 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 34670 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Ukrainian diplomas will now be in digital format - government decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3658 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the formation of an electronic document on education. Electronic versions of diplomas will be available online through the Diia application, which will simplify the restoration of documents.

Ukrainian diplomas will now be in digital format - government decision

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the formation and application of an electronic document on education, according to which Ukrainian diplomas will be in digital format. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

The procedure for the formation and application of an electronic document on education has been approved. The procedure defines the mechanism for the formation and application of an electronic document on education, which confirms the acquisition by a person of a certain educational level and/or the award to a person of a certain (educational-professional, educational-scientific/educational-creative) degree of education (educational-qualification level) based on the results of successful education at the appropriate level 

- Melnychuk said.

Supplement

People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko said that an e-document is an electronic display of a diploma, certificate or other educational document, which:

  • is created on the basis of records in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (EDEBO);
    • contains a unique code (QR code, barcode or digital identifier);
      • available through the Diia application and portal.

        All documents - from a certificate to a diploma of higher education or a scientific degree - will be available online. After the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, thousands of Ukrainians lost their documents due to evacuation or shelling. The electronic version will make it possible to restore the rights to study and work even without a physical diploma 

        - Goncharenko said.

        Let us remind you

        Laminated certificates of state registration of civil status acts are valid and may be presented to certify registered facts.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        TechnologiesEducation
        Oleksiy Goncharenko
        Verkhovna Rada
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $61.34
        Bitcoin
        $97,757.70
        S&P 500
        $5,675.59
        Tesla
        $286.54
        Газ TTF
        $33.25
        Золото
        $3,271.70
        Ethereum
        $1,849.02