An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in southern Chile and Argentina: authorities warn of a tsunami threat

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 16570 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 35093 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 42316 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 29459 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 40858 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 73915 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 143441 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 122191 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 130377 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 128216 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Popular news

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48342 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 19778 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 21880 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 21438 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 21979 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 15801 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 22365 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 42316 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48702 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 130791 views
UNN Lite

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 5316 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 7968 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 10465 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 30349 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 34626 views
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in southern Chile and Argentina: authorities warn of a tsunami threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5078 views

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 was recorded in Chile and Argentina. Chilean authorities have warned of a tsunami threat and announced the evacuation of the coastal zone.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in southern Chile and Argentina: authorities warn of a tsunami threat

The National Seismological Center of the University of Chile reported this morning about a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5, which occurred in the extreme south of the country. Underground tremors were also felt in Argentina. This is reported by Emol and BioBioChile, writes UNN.

Details

The National Disaster Prevention and Response Service, Senapred, reported that the earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 occurred 217 kilometers south of Puerto Williams (Magallanes region), at a depth of about 10 kilometers. The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy (SHOA) called for the evacuation of the beach area of the Antarctic territory of the region "due to the threat of a tsunami."

Senapred urged citizens to "act calmly and follow the instructions of the authorities and response teams." Possible damage caused to people, changes in basic services or infrastructure as a result of this earthquake is also being assessed.

We call for the evacuation of the coast throughout the Magallan region. At this time, our duty is to prevent and listen to the authorities. The Regional and National Committee for Disaster Risk Management (COGRID) is starting work. All state resources are available

- wrote President Gabriel Boric, who is a native of the affected region, in his account in X.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the head of the Senate, Minister Alvaro Elizalde, and Deputy Minister Victor Ramos are already going to the Senapred office.

It is also reported that seismic shocks were felt in some coastal areas of Argentina, but they were of significantly lower intensity.

Addition

In Ecuador, on April 25, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6 was recorded. The epicenter was near the city of Esmeraldas, and the tremors were felt in 10 provinces and neighboring Colombia. Services are assessing the damage.

On April 23, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 occurred in Turkey. It was felt in many cities of the Marmara region, including Istanbul, where cracks appeared on buildings. There is no information about casualties.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Chile
Argentina
