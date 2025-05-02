An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in southern Chile and Argentina: authorities warn of a tsunami threat

The National Seismological Center of the University of Chile reported this morning about a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5, which occurred in the extreme south of the country. Underground tremors were also felt in Argentina. This is reported by Emol and BioBioChile, writes UNN.

Details

The National Disaster Prevention and Response Service, Senapred, reported that the earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 occurred 217 kilometers south of Puerto Williams (Magallanes region), at a depth of about 10 kilometers. The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy (SHOA) called for the evacuation of the beach area of the Antarctic territory of the region "due to the threat of a tsunami."

Senapred urged citizens to "act calmly and follow the instructions of the authorities and response teams." Possible damage caused to people, changes in basic services or infrastructure as a result of this earthquake is also being assessed.

We call for the evacuation of the coast throughout the Magallan region. At this time, our duty is to prevent and listen to the authorities. The Regional and National Committee for Disaster Risk Management (COGRID) is starting work. All state resources are available - wrote President Gabriel Boric, who is a native of the affected region, in his account in X.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the head of the Senate, Minister Alvaro Elizalde, and Deputy Minister Victor Ramos are already going to the Senapred office.

It is also reported that seismic shocks were felt in some coastal areas of Argentina, but they were of significantly lower intensity.

Addition

In Ecuador, on April 25, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6 was recorded. The epicenter was near the city of Esmeraldas, and the tremors were felt in 10 provinces and neighboring Colombia. Services are assessing the damage.

On April 23, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 occurred in Turkey. It was felt in many cities of the Marmara region, including Istanbul, where cracks appeared on buildings. There is no information about casualties.