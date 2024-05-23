Air Force reports on air defense against reconnaissance drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an air defense operation against an enemy reconnaissance drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported air defense against an enemy reconnaissance drone in the Dnipro region, UNN reports.
Details
"Dnipropetrovs'k region - air defense work on a reconnaissance UAV!" reads a post on Telegram by the Ukrainian Air Force.
An air alert has been declared in Dnipropetrovs'k and a number of other regions.
Before this, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the work of the Air Defense Forces on a reconnaissance drone in the southeastern part of the Vinnytsia region.
Air alert in Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions. Ukrainian Air Force warned of air defense operation against reconnaissance drone23.05.24, 09:44 • 21253 views