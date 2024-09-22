An explosion occurs in Pavlohrad
An explosion has occurred in the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a high-speed target moving toward Pavlohrad.
The Ukrainian Air Force had previously warned of a high-speed target on Pavlohrad.
