Hostile attacks in Dnipropetrovs'k region: injured 4-year-old child remains in serious condition

Nikopol district is under fire again. Unfortunately, a 4-year-old child was wounded and remains in serious condition, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

In the evening and at night, Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region was attacked by enemy troops again. The enemy used Grad multiple rocket launchers, artillery and kamikaze drones. Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivska community came under attack.

A gas service vehicle was damaged in Nikopol as a result of a drone attack.

At the same time, two victims of yesterday's attack remain in hospital. The condition of the 4-year-old girl, who received shrapnel wounds to her head, arm and forearm, remains serious. She is under constant medical supervision.

