Number of injured in Russian attack in Dnipro has increased

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111651 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115000 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186865 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147663 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149271 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141340 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192282 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112276 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181770 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 53467 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 38965 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 81242 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 56038 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 52453 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186865 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192282 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181770 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208822 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197341 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147082 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146553 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150875 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141944 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158518 views
Number of injured in Russian attack in Dnipro has increased

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18699 views

The number of victims of the attack in Dnipro has increased - a 53-year-old man with a fracture has been treated. Services are working at the scene, utility companies are clearing away debris, and philanthropists are providing building materials for repairs.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Dnipro has increased - a 53-year-old man with a fracture has been treated, said the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak on Saturday, UNN reports.

The number of victims of yesterday's attack in Dnipro has increased. A 53-year-old man was treated by doctors. He suffered a fracture. The victim was provided with the necessary medical care and will be treated on an outpatient basis

- Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the survey of the affected area continues. All responsible services are working. Utilities are clearing the debris. Philanthropists have also joined in. Residents of the damaged high-rise buildings are being given building materials for quick repairs.

Addendum

On September 20, in the evening, it was reported that the enemy attacked Dnipro, a 19-year-old boy was injured. 

Russians strike at Dnipro: the building of an educational center is destroyed, one person is wounded20.09.24, 21:11 • 48664 views

At night, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih, killing a child and two women. According to Lysak, at night the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles. And also with 5 guided missiles, they were destroyed.

Rocket attack kills 12-year-old boy and two women in Kryvyi Rih21.09.24, 07:34 • 41509 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dniproDnipro

