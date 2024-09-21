Number of injured in Russian attack in Dnipro has increased

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Dnipro has increased - a 53-year-old man with a fracture has been treated, said the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak on Saturday, UNN reports.

The number of victims of yesterday's attack in Dnipro has increased. A 53-year-old man was treated by doctors. He suffered a fracture. The victim was provided with the necessary medical care and will be treated on an outpatient basis - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the survey of the affected area continues. All responsible services are working. Utilities are clearing the debris. Philanthropists have also joined in. Residents of the damaged high-rise buildings are being given building materials for quick repairs.

Addendum

On September 20, in the evening, it was reported that the enemy attacked Dnipro, a 19-year-old boy was injured.

Russians strike at Dnipro: the building of an educational center is destroyed, one person is wounded

At night, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih, killing a child and two women. According to Lysak, at night the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles. And also with 5 guided missiles, they were destroyed.

Rocket attack kills 12-year-old boy and two women in Kryvyi Rih