Russians strike at Dnipro: the building of an educational center is destroyed, one person is wounded

On Friday evening, September 20, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro River. At least one person was injured in the attack. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy attacked Dnipro. Preliminary, there is one casualty. He is in moderate condition - The RMA chairman said.

According to him, the building of the educational center was also partially destroyed. Currently, the territory is being examined.

In the afternoon, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: a 48-year-old man was wounded