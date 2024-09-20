Russians strike at Dnipro: the building of an educational center is destroyed, one person is wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of September 20, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. One person was injured in the attack, and the building of an educational center was partially destroyed. The area is being surveyed.
On Friday evening, September 20, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro River. At least one person was injured in the attack. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
Details
The enemy attacked Dnipro. Preliminary, there is one casualty. He is in moderate condition
According to him, the building of the educational center was also partially destroyed. Currently, the territory is being examined.
