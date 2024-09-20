In the afternoon, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: a 48-year-old man was wounded

During the day, on September 20, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region about two dozen times. At least one person was injured as a result of enemy shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

The occupiers targeted Nikopol, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities.

During the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol district about two dozen times. The area suffered from kamikaze drones and artillery shelling. The aggressor also dropped an ammunition from a UAV. (...) A 48-year-old man was injured. He will be treated on an outpatient basis - Lysak said.

According to him, a fire broke out in the region, which has already been extinguished by rescuers. An outbuilding was destroyed, and several others were damaged.

The infrastructure and gas stations were also damaged. There are also 3 high-rise buildings and 4 private houses.

Recall

In Dnipropetrovs'k region , a missile and a Shahed drone launched by Russian troops were destroyed.