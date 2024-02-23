$41.340.03
An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102987 views

An explosion occurred during an air raid in Mykolaiv.

An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv - media

An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv this morning during an air raid alert, according to Suspilne, UNN reports

Suspilne correspondents reported around 11 a.m. that  in Mykolaiv an  explosion occurred. 

An air alert is declared in the city and region.

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian troops were shelling Kherson, and powerful explosions were heard in the city center. 

Russians shelled a community in Mykolaiv region in the morning23.02.24, 10:01 • 24252 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Suspilne
Mykolaiv
Kherson
