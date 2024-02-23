An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv - media

An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv this morning during an air raid alert, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Suspilne correspondents reported around 11 a.m. that in Mykolaiv an explosion occurred.

An air alert is declared in the city and region.

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian troops were shelling Kherson, and powerful explosions were heard in the city center.

Russians shelled a community in Mykolaiv region in the morning