An explosion occurred in Kropyvnytskyi - media

An explosion has occurred in Kropyvnytskyi, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

According to media reports, the sound of an explosion was also heard in Poltava district.

Later, it was reported that explosions were heard in Kremenchuk and Myrhorod districts in Poltava region.

The Air Force reported that enemy missiles are moving toward Kremenchuk, Poltava, and Kropyvnytskyi.

We would like to add that air alert has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine. The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat.