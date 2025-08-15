An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the city

An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat, UNN reports, citing local media and Telegram channels.

Explosion. Another explosion. A column of smoke rose in Dnipro - the message says.

Earlier, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use.

Trump will demand an unconditional ceasefire from Putin and security guarantees for Ukraine - French Foreign Minister

It should be noted that the enemy attack on Dnipro occurred a few hours before the meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, where the cessation of the war in Ukraine is to be discussed.