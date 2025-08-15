$41.450.06
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 18304 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 31035 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 24590 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40622 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 28891 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 66190 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 99401 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 57499 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 198653 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 15, 05:27 AM • 41079 views
Trump-Putin summit: Reuters learns of possible agreementsAugust 15, 06:37 AM • 12424 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 70699 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 27475 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN11:58 AM • 9420 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

An explosion occurred in Dnipro, after which a smoke plume rose. The Air Force reported a ballistic missile threat.

An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the city

An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat, UNN reports, citing local media and Telegram channels.

Explosion. Another explosion. A column of smoke rose in Dnipro 

- the message says.

Earlier, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use.

Trump will demand an unconditional ceasefire from Putin and security guarantees for Ukraine - French Foreign Minister14.08.25, 07:47 • 5850 views

It should be noted that the enemy attack on Dnipro occurred a few hours before the meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, where the cessation of the war in Ukraine is to be discussed.

Antonina Tumanova

WarNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Telegram
Alaska
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Donald Trump
Ukraine