Trump will demand an unconditional ceasefire from Putin and security guarantees for Ukraine - French Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
During a video conference with European allies, Donald Trump stated that he would demand an unconditional ceasefire from Putin. He also promised a US contribution to security guarantees developed by the "Coalition of the Determined."
US President Donald Trump, during a video conference with European allies, "clearly stated" that he would demand an unconditional ceasefire from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported on social network X by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, Trump promised to appeal to Putin with a request for an unconditional ceasefire.
Territorial negotiations will only take place in the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the next meeting
According to him, the US President also assured that Washington would make "its contribution to security guarantees developed by the "Coalition of the Determined", led by France, Great Britain, and Germany."
Recall
The "Coalition of the Determined" opposes any restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the framework of a future peace agreement. This is stated in a statement published on the website of the British government.
