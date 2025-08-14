$41.430.02
August 13, 07:25 PM • 11728 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 26624 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 32658 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 34451 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 38498 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 73964 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 76633 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 146364 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 66157 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 122391 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Trump will demand an unconditional ceasefire from Putin and security guarantees for Ukraine - French Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

During a video conference with European allies, Donald Trump stated that he would demand an unconditional ceasefire from Putin. He also promised a US contribution to security guarantees developed by the "Coalition of the Determined."

Trump will demand an unconditional ceasefire from Putin and security guarantees for Ukraine - French Foreign Minister

US President Donald Trump, during a video conference with European allies, "clearly stated" that he would demand an unconditional ceasefire from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported on social network X by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Trump promised to appeal to Putin with a request for an unconditional ceasefire.

Territorial negotiations will only take place in the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the next meeting

- Barrot quoted Trump.

According to him, the US President also assured that Washington would make "its contribution to security guarantees developed by the "Coalition of the Determined", led by France, Great Britain, and Germany."

Recall

The "Coalition of the Determined" opposes any restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the framework of a future peace agreement. This is stated in a statement published on the website of the British government.

J.D. Vance and Keith Kellogg were present: Zelenskyy and the Presidential Office revealed details of the "coalition of the willing" meeting13.08.25, 22:54 • 2806 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States