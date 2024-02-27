Explosion was heard during an air raid in Zaporizhzhia - RMA

An explosion occurred during an air raid in Zaporizhzhia, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Explosion in Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Before that, he reported the threat of ballistic missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia region and other regions of Ukraine where air alert was declared.

