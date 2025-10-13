$41.510.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5838 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory in the war, calling it a historic event. He warned that the military campaign was not yet over, as enemies were preparing a new attack on the country.

"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned that enemies are preparing a new attack on the country. This was reported by The Times of Israel, informs UNN.

Details

In an evening video address, Netanyahu noted that this is a historic event, with some not believing it would ever happen.

This is an evening of tears, an evening of happiness. ... I know there are many discussions among us. But today, and, I hope, also in the period that is almost upon us, we have every reason to put them aside, because with joint efforts we have achieved impressive victories that have amazed the whole world

- said the head of the Israeli government.

At the same time, he warned that the military campaign is not yet over.

"We still face serious security challenges ahead. Some of our enemies are trying to recover to attack us again," Netanyahu summarized.

Recall

On October 13, a peace summit on Gaza will be held in Sharm el-Sheikh. It will be led by the presidents of Egypt and the United States, with the aim of ending the war and stabilizing the Middle East.

Trump gave a personal guarantee that Israel would not resume military operations in the Gaza Strip – Axios10.10.25, 18:34 • 4533 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip