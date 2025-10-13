"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned that enemies are preparing a new attack on the country. This was reported by The Times of Israel, informs UNN.

In an evening video address, Netanyahu noted that this is a historic event, with some not believing it would ever happen.

This is an evening of tears, an evening of happiness. ... I know there are many discussions among us. But today, and, I hope, also in the period that is almost upon us, we have every reason to put them aside, because with joint efforts we have achieved impressive victories that have amazed the whole world - said the head of the Israeli government.

At the same time, he warned that the military campaign is not yet over.

"We still face serious security challenges ahead. Some of our enemies are trying to recover to attack us again," Netanyahu summarized.

On October 13, a peace summit on Gaza will be held in Sharm el-Sheikh. It will be led by the presidents of Egypt and the United States, with the aim of ending the war and stabilizing the Middle East.

