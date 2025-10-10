$41.510.10
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in cost
02:10 PM • 10257 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 11009 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 14531 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackouts
10:53 AM • 25991 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favorite
October 10, 09:44 AM • 30255 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 17538 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18364 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 18110 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25793 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
UNN Lite
Trump gave a personal guarantee that Israel would not resume military operations in the Gaza Strip – Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

Donald Trump personally guaranteed that Israel would not abandon the Gaza peace deal, which was a key factor for Hamas. The ceasefire came into effect after approval by the Israeli cabinet.

Trump gave a personal guarantee that Israel would not resume military operations in the Gaza Strip – Axios

As negotiations for a peace agreement in Gaza neared completion, United States President Donald Trump provided a personal guarantee that he would not allow Israel to back out of the peace deal and resume the war. This was reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

According to two American officials, Trump's assurances were a key factor in convincing Hamas to conclude the agreement. The ceasefire officially came into effect after the Israeli cabinet approved the agreement early Friday morning local time.

Officials said that part of Trump's guarantees was the creation of a US-led military task force to oversee compliance with the ceasefire and address any violations.

Israeli forces must now withdraw to an agreed perimeter inside Gaza within 24 hours of the cabinet vote. Within the next 72 hours after that, Hamas must release all remaining living hostages, a total of 20 people. This must be completed by Monday.

A US official told Axios that one of the breakthrough factors in the negotiations was that "Hamas began to view hostages as an obstacle rather than an asset" in terms of its future negotiating position.

With this in mind, the American side entered negotiations this week believing that Hamas was now ready to release the hostages, and that they could ensure the Israelis would uphold their side of the agreement.

Addition

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect on October 10, at 12:00 local time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

IDF troops began taking positions along updated deployment lines, preparing for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Donald Trump
Gaza Strip