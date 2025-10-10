Trump gave a personal guarantee that Israel would not resume military operations in the Gaza Strip – Axios

As negotiations for a peace agreement in Gaza neared completion, United States President Donald Trump provided a personal guarantee that he would not allow Israel to back out of the peace deal and resume the war. This was reported by Axios, writes UNN.

According to two American officials, Trump's assurances were a key factor in convincing Hamas to conclude the agreement. The ceasefire officially came into effect after the Israeli cabinet approved the agreement early Friday morning local time.

Officials said that part of Trump's guarantees was the creation of a US-led military task force to oversee compliance with the ceasefire and address any violations.

Israeli forces must now withdraw to an agreed perimeter inside Gaza within 24 hours of the cabinet vote. Within the next 72 hours after that, Hamas must release all remaining living hostages, a total of 20 people. This must be completed by Monday.

A US official told Axios that one of the breakthrough factors in the negotiations was that "Hamas began to view hostages as an obstacle rather than an asset" in terms of its future negotiating position.

With this in mind, the American side entered negotiations this week believing that Hamas was now ready to release the hostages, and that they could ensure the Israelis would uphold their side of the agreement.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect on October 10, at 12:00 local time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

IDF troops began taking positions along updated deployment lines, preparing for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages.