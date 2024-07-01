An enemy bomb hit a school in Kharkiv region: SES shows the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv region, an enemy bomb hit a school building, causing no casualties, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.
Details
The SES reported that today, at about six in the morning, the enemy dropped aircraft bombs on the frontline settlement of the Kuryliv community of Kupyansk district, hitting an educational institution, a cultural center, and the private sector, causing destruction.
"A fire broke out in the school with an area of 150 square meters. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.
Rescuers and medics from the State Emergency Service were involved in the aftermath of the enemy bombing.