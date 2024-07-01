In the morning, the occupants hit a village in Kharkiv region with a KAB: an educational institution and a cultural building were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the village of Lisna Stinka in Kharkiv region, partially destroying an educational institution and damaging a house of culture, while in Kharkiv, a medical facility, industrial buildings, and a private house were damaged by enemy shelling.
This morning, Russian troops hit the village of Lisna Stinka in Kharkiv region with a KAB, partially destroying an educational institution and damaging a cultural building. In Kharkiv, 3 industrial and warehouse buildings and a medical facility were damaged as a result of an enemy FAB-500 strike on Sunday, June 30. This was reported on Monday by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports .
July 1 05:00 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Lisna Stinka village. The educational institution was partially destroyed as a result of the shelling by the UAF. The windows in the building of culture were smashed.
Also, according to the head of the RMA, as a result of the shelling of the FAB-500 in Kharkiv the day before, 8 trucks of Nova Poshta were burning. Three industrial and warehouse buildings and a medical facility were damaged. 10 people were injured, including 1 eight-month-old child. One man was killed.
In addition, enemy attacks were recorded yesterday:
- 16:26 Kupyansk district, Kolisnykivka village, Senkivske forestry, forestry. As a result of the shelling the forest on the area of 4 hectares is burning.
- 16:22 м. Kupyansk. A private house was destroyed as a result of enemy shelling.
- 16:00 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Dergachi, the territory of a farm. An outbuilding was damaged due to enemy shelling.
- At 11:30 a.m., the occupants shelled the village of Odnorobivka with artillery. Two two-storey apartment buildings and a two-storey building with three apartments, a shop and the premises of the starosta district were heavily damaged.
- June 30, 08:00 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Baranivka village, Tsentralna Street. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling.
As for the situation at the front, according to Syniehubov, nine enemy assaults took place in the Kharkiv sector near Vovchansk and Hlyboke. Two of them are still ongoing. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.
Kupyansk direction. Eight firefights took place. Occupants attacked in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Pishchane and Synkivka. All attacks were repelled.