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An electric car exploded in central Kyiv; the driver was hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

An electric car exploded in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi District, injuring the driver. Police, bomb disposal experts and specialized services are establishing the circumstances.

An electric car exploded in central Kyiv; the driver was hospitalized
Photo: Kyiv police

An electric car exploded in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district; the driver was hospitalized with injuries, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

Police are investigating the circumstances of an electric car explosion in the Pecherskyi district of the capital. The driver was injured as a result of the incident. The man was hospitalized 

— the statement reads.

An investigative and operational team from the territorial unit, bomb disposal experts, and other specialized services are working at the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are being established.

Toyota car exploded in Odesa, one injured16.02.26, 08:56 • 4243 views

Antonina Tumanova

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