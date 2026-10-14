An electric car exploded in central Kyiv; the driver was hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
An electric car exploded in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi District, injuring the driver. Police, bomb disposal experts and specialized services are establishing the circumstances.
An electric car exploded in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district; the driver was hospitalized with injuries, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.
Police are investigating the circumstances of an electric car explosion in the Pecherskyi district of the capital. The driver was injured as a result of the incident. The man was hospitalized
An investigative and operational team from the territorial unit, bomb disposal experts, and other specialized services are working at the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are being established.
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