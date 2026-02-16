Toyota car exploded in Odesa, one injured

A car exploded in Odesa, one person is known to have been injured, police are working at the scene, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

A report about a Toyota car explosion on Akademika Korolyova Street in Odesa's Kyiv district was received by the 102 emergency line this morning.

According to preliminary information from law enforcement, a 56-year-old man was injured. He has been hospitalized. - the police reported.

Operatives, investigators, forensic experts, and police explosives experts are working at the scene, as noted.

"The legal qualification of the event will be provided after all circumstances are clarified," the police stated.

Deadly car explosion in Odesa: SBU investigates terrorist act