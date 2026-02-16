Toyota car exploded in Odesa, one injured

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
06:15 AM • 2790 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 12542 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 20027 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 43000 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 40836 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 34228 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 32093 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 72266 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 51574 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 45915 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4m/s
84%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv restricted truck entry and urged drivers to use public transport due to bad weatherFebruary 15, 09:19 PM • 4194 views
Russian UAV operator from elite unit defects to Ukraine, reveals details of occupiers' trainingFebruary 15, 09:33 PM • 6654 views
Warner Bros Discovery is considering resuming sale talks with Paramount amid a revised offerFebruary 15, 09:47 PM • 10810 views
Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shellingVideoFebruary 15, 10:26 PM • 11017 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand01:45 AM • 5710 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 42995 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 103827 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 162262 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 92221 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 108797 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Viktor Orbán
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
China
Washington, D.C.
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand01:45 AM • 6068 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 19264 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 27621 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 26189 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 29021 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Toyota car exploded in Odesa, one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

A Toyota car exploded on Akademika Korolyova Street in Odesa this morning. A 56-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.

Toyota car exploded in Odesa, one injured

A car exploded in Odesa, one person is known to have been injured, police are working at the scene, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

A report about a Toyota car explosion on Akademika Korolyova Street in Odesa's Kyiv district was received by the 102 emergency line this morning.

According to preliminary information from law enforcement, a 56-year-old man was injured. He has been hospitalized.

- the police reported.

Operatives, investigators, forensic experts, and police explosives experts are working at the scene, as noted.

"The legal qualification of the event will be provided after all circumstances are clarified," the police stated.

Deadly car explosion in Odesa: SBU investigates terrorist act06.02.26, 11:59 • 3108 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
Toyota
Odesa