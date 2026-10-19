An earthquake was recorded in Prykarpattia
Kyiv • UNN
On October 19, an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.8 was registered in Kalush district at a depth of 7 km. It was imperceptible.
Illustrative photo
An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.8 (on the Richter scale) was recorded in the Ivano-Frankivsk region today, UNN reports, citing the Main Center for Special Monitoring.
On October 19, 2026, an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.8 (on the Richter scale) was registered in the Kalush district of the Ivano-Frankivsk region, at a depth of 7 km
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According to the earthquake classification, it is considered imperceptible.
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