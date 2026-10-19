An earthquake was recorded in Prykarpattia

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An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.8 (on the Richter scale) was recorded in the Ivano-Frankivsk region today, UNN reports, citing the Main Center for Special Monitoring.

On October 19, 2026, an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.8 (on the Richter scale) was registered in the Kalush district of the Ivano-Frankivsk region, at a depth of 7 km - the statement says.

An earthquake occurred again in the Poltava region

According to the earthquake classification, it is considered imperceptible.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was recorded in Zakarpattia