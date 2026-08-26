An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was recorded in Zakarpattia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 (on the Richter scale) was recorded in Zakarpattia region today, at a depth of 7 km, UNN reports, citing the Main Center for Special Monitoring.

Details

On August 26, 2026, the Main Center for Special Monitoring registered an earthquake originating in Rakhiv district, Zakarpattia region, with a magnitude of 1.7 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 7 km.

According to the earthquake classification, it is imperceptible.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded off the coast of occupied Crimea