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An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was recorded in Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8444 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was registered in Zakarpattia's Rakhiv district at a depth of 7 km. It was classified as imperceptible.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was recorded in Zakarpattia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 (on the Richter scale) was recorded in Zakarpattia region today, at a depth of 7 km, UNN reports, citing the Main Center for Special Monitoring.

Details

On August 26, 2026, the Main Center for Special Monitoring registered an earthquake originating in Rakhiv district, Zakarpattia region, with a magnitude of 1.7 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 7 km.

According to the earthquake classification, it is imperceptible.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded off the coast of occupied Crimea25.08.26, 21:58 • 8506 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWeather and environment
Zakarpattia Oblast