An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was recorded in Zakarpattia
Kyiv • UNN
An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was registered in Zakarpattia's Rakhiv district at a depth of 7 km. It was classified as imperceptible.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 (on the Richter scale) was recorded in Zakarpattia region today, at a depth of 7 km, UNN reports, citing the Main Center for Special Monitoring.
Details
On August 26, 2026, the Main Center for Special Monitoring registered an earthquake originating in Rakhiv district, Zakarpattia region, with a magnitude of 1.7 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 7 km.
According to the earthquake classification, it is imperceptible.
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