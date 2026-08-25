A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded off the coast of occupied Crimea

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 was recorded off the coast of occupied Crimea at a depth of 15 km, UNN reports, citing the Main Center for Special Monitoring.

On August 25, an earthquake was registered in the area of the southern coast of the Crimean Peninsula (near the city of Sevastopol), with a magnitude of 3.4 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 15 km - the statement said.

According to the earthquake classification, it is considered barely perceptible.

Earthquake occurred in the Poltava region