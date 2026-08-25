A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded off the coast of occupied Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred near Sevastopol on August 25. The epicenter was located at a depth of 15 km, and the tremors were barely perceptible.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 was recorded off the coast of occupied Crimea at a depth of 15 km, UNN reports, citing the Main Center for Special Monitoring.
On August 25, an earthquake was registered in the area of the southern coast of the Crimean Peninsula (near the city of Sevastopol), with a magnitude of 3.4 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 15 km
According to the earthquake classification, it is considered barely perceptible.
Earthquake occurred in the Poltava region15.08.26, 12:44 • 3207 views