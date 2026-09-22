An earthquake occurred again in the Poltava region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 was registered in Poltava Region on September 22. The Main Center for Special Control of the State Space Agency reported this, UNN writes.

An earthquake was registered in Machukhivska community, Poltava District, Poltava Region, with a magnitude of 4.2 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 3 km - the institution reported.

It is noted that it was recorded at 12:49 on September 22.

According to the classification, the earthquake is reported to be considered a strong-moderate one.

Update

According to the agency, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 occurred in Poltava Region before that, on August 23.

Earthquake occurred in the Poltava region