An earthquake occurred again in the Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
In the Machukhivka community, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 was recorded on September 22 at 12:49. The epicenter was located at a depth of 3 km.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 was registered in Poltava Region on September 22. The Main Center for Special Control of the State Space Agency reported this, UNN writes.
An earthquake was registered in Machukhivska community, Poltava District, Poltava Region, with a magnitude of 4.2 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 3 km
It is noted that it was recorded at 12:49 on September 22.
According to the classification, the earthquake is reported to be considered a strong-moderate one.
Update
According to the agency, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 occurred in Poltava Region before that, on August 23.
Earthquake occurred in the Poltava region15.08.26, 12:44 • 3435 views