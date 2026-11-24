Source: Main Center for Special Control

On November 24, an earthquake measuring 1.4 on the Richter scale was registered in Chernivtsi region. The Main Center for Special Monitoring of the State Space Agency of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

On November 24, 2026, the Main Center for Special Monitoring registered an earthquake in Chernivtsi region measuring 1.4 on the Richter scale, at a depth of 7 km - the institution reported.

As indicated, the tremors were recorded on 11/24/2026 at 00:09:50.

According to the earthquake classification, it was imperceptible.

Before this, an earthquake was recorded in Bukovyna on 11/10/2026; it was stronger, measuring 2.2.

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