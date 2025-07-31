Air raid alert declared in Ukraine due to Russian MiG-31K aircraft

On Thursday, July 31, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which is capable of launching Kinzhal cruise missiles. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The entire territory of Ukraine on the air raid map turned "red" due to the threat of a Russian cruise missile strike.

Later, air raid alerts began to be lifted in most regions of Ukraine. OSINT channels on Telegram report that the Russian aircraft did not reach the missile launch zone.

It is not excluded that the Russians conducted demonstrative flights with the aim of once again intimidating the population of Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first by kamikaze drones, including jet "Shaheds", and then by missiles.

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on July 31, 124 people have already been injured, 8 people have died.

UNN also reported that the Russians hit a mosque in Kyiv. Mufti Said Ismagilov condemned the attack, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Muslim countries to react.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with casualties and injuries.