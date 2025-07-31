$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 790 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 4186 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 8180 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 17144 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 25617 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 161191 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 206214 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 108666 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 93182 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 133498 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Air raid alert declared in Ukraine due to Russian MiG-31K aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

On July 31, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine. The reason was a Russian MiG-31K aircraft, capable of launching Kinzhal missiles.

Air raid alert declared in Ukraine due to Russian MiG-31K aircraft

On Thursday, July 31, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which is capable of launching Kinzhal cruise missiles. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The entire territory of Ukraine on the air raid map turned "red" due to the threat of a Russian cruise missile strike.

Later, air raid alerts began to be lifted in most regions of Ukraine. OSINT channels on Telegram report that the Russian aircraft did not reach the missile launch zone.

It is not excluded that the Russians conducted demonstrative flights with the aim of once again intimidating the population of Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first by kamikaze drones, including jet "Shaheds", and then by missiles.   

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on July 31, 124 people have already been injured, 8 people have died.

UNN also reported that the Russians hit a mosque in Kyiv. Mufti Said Ismagilov condemned the attack, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Muslim countries to react.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with casualties and injuries.  

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Ukraine