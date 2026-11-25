A Czech AI-powered voice assistant named "AI Granddaughter Eliška" is intended to help older people cope with loneliness and organize their daily lives. Project representatives told journalists about it on Tuesday, UNN reports, citing Radio Prague.

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The AI service operates around the clock via a regular mobile or landline telephone connection: using it requires neither an internet connection nor the installation of any applications. The system links the dialogue history to the subscriber’s phone number, so it is able to "remember" the content of previous conversations. The AI conversation partner is intended not only for residents of care homes for older people, but also for other older people who may need assistance at home.

"Even an older person surrounded by a loving family and receiving the necessary care may experience moments during the day when they lack simple conversation or want to share something. This is precisely where we see the value of "Eliška." We are not seeking to replace real human relationships; our goal is to offer an additional means of communication," said Daniela Luskova, the project’s expert curator and director of the Birzhichka care home for older people. According to her, this is currently the only product of its kind in the Czech Republic.

Project representatives said that pilot testing conducted at more than five social-care facilities showed that older people were able to easily accept the "virtual granddaughter" and establish communication with her. Moreover, 91% of calls developed into full-fledged conversations, and nearly a third of them took place outside working hours. As the creators explain, AI Granddaughter Eliška can call the user herself—for example, to remind them to drink water or take their medication. In addition, the service provides for monitoring changes in the client’s behavior: if problems arise, the system can notify the family or home-care staff, acting in accordance with the established protocol.

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