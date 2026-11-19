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On Thursday, the Dutch data protection authority (AP) advised consumers to refrain from purchasing "smart" glasses — devices equipped with cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. After analyzing six models available on the Dutch market, the authority concluded that they pose a danger both to users themselves and to those around them, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Although the AP has the authority to fine companies for unlawfully processing personal data, it cannot independently impose a complete ban on such glasses — this matter falls under the jurisdiction of bodies responsible for product safety. The recommendation comes as the regulator prepares to receive broader powers under the EU Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AI Act). This could give the authority greater influence over the regulation of consumer products that use AI technologies.

In the Netherlands and Belgium, one of the chains suspended sales of Meta smart glasses — what they fear

According to agency representatives, the problems associated with such glasses go beyond privacy issues (such as the ability to secretly film people without their consent) and also concern general safety and software vulnerabilities. Brands whose glasses with cameras and AI are offered on the Dutch market include industry leader Meta (META.O), Chinese companies TCL/RayNeo and Rokid, as well as Taiwan’s HTC.

The inspection found that one model of glasses told the user that an ambulance was approaching (in a simulated medical emergency situation), even though no one had actually called one. Another model, in turn, gave an adult user advice regarding a date with a minor.

"Glasses that record without your knowledge are already cause for concern," Monique Verdier, the organization’s deputy chair, said in a statement. "But when a device also provides false advice in a situation where someone’s life is at stake, that crosses every boundary."

It should be added

In addition, the AP identified security vulnerabilities in some models of the glasses. They could allow unauthorized third parties nearby to connect to the device without the owner’s permission, gain access to recordings, or even control the camera.

Although the agency did not name specific companies, Meta said it was considering providing a response. TCL/RayNeo, Rokid and HTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment because the inquiries were received outside working hours. In October, Dutch consumer rights groups filed a lawsuit against Meta, claiming that its glasses violate privacy legislation; a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for November 26. Meta previously stated that every pair of its camera-equipped glasses has a bright indicator that flashes when photos or videos are being recorded, and that this feature cannot be disabled.

In France, cases of women being secretly filmed using "smart" glasses are under investigation

Also in October, the Dutch retail chain Hans Anders suspended sales of Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses in the Netherlands and Belgium — one of the first such steps taken by a retailer.

Growing discontent in the Netherlands reflects a broader wave of protests against camera-equipped smart glasses.