An adaptive sports club for veterans and people with disabilities opened in Povorsk

An adaptive sports club for veterans and people with disabilities opened in Povorsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33051 views

An adaptive sports space for veterans and people with disabilities has been opened in Povorsk. The project was implemented with the support of the MHP Community Foundation and the Sports for All Foundation as part of the Time to Act, Unstoppable

On January 16, an adaptive sports space was opened in the village of Povorsk, which operates in the premises of the Center for Culture and Leisure. During the event, a demonstration training session for veterans and people with disabilities was held by coach Pavlo Brycha, reports UNN.

The adaptive sports space in Povorsk is  one of 15 winners of the  "Time to Act, Unstoppable!", which received grant support on a co-financing basis from  the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation as part of the MHP Poruch military and veterans reintegration program, the State Institution All-Ukrainian Center for Physical Health "Sport for All", with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine as part of the Active Parks project under the Presidential Program.  

Image

Veteran Serhiy Tkachuk, who joined the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade from the first days of the war and now trains at a new adaptive club, tells us: "I served at the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions. I was wounded near the village of Dovhenke and then demobilized. I am a physical rehabilitator by profession, so I understand the importance of such adaptive sports spaces very well. After all, military personnel and veterans gather here not only to maintain and restore their physical fitness, but also to socialize." 

According to Inna Bondarchuk, the head of the Povorskaya community, the community currently has more than 4,000 residents, including almost 200 mobilized people serving under contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 65 war veterans who have returned home. The community was motivated to take part in the competition by the desire to create a comfortable space where veterans would come not only to play sports, but also to socialize, relax and spend time with benefit.

Image

Soldier Yuriy Rud came to the opening of the space with his wife. Yuriy performed combat missions at the front as part of the assault brigade "Fury", a unit of the "Safari", was wounded near Chasiv Yar and is now waiting for a transfer to another unit, where he will continue to perform his duties as an instructor and help train the guys. Yuriy said: "The guys need space to  work out, socialize, learn something new, unload their heads, and not think about the bad things they may have seen or experienced. This will be a good example for the younger generation who will also visit the space.  

The event was also attended by Olha Cheren, head of the Kovel District State Administration, who noted that she was proud of the initiative of the community members who joined forces, received a grant, and created such a space. She emphasized the importance of its opening for the mental and physical recovery of the military and veterans. "It is thanks to our defenders, including those from your community, who protect us, that we have our own state and the opportunity to implement such projects in it," Olha said. 

Image

Ruslan Pashyan, Director of MHP-Buffalo Western Hub, added: "Today we are witnessing our society changing. It is becoming adaptive and inclusive. It's nice that we are also a part of it and even to some extent the drivers of such changes. As part of the MHP Next Door program, in the communities, we are ready to respond to the needs of residents and do our best to help military and veterans return to civilian life as soon as possible - this is one of our main vectors."  

Yegor Alekseenko, Head of the Event Department of the State Institution "Sport for All", said: "The creation of adaptive clubs is an opportunity for every veteran to resume physical activity, find support, feel their own strength and realize their potential. We are always ready to take into account the needs of veterans when planning and implementing this project. The opinion of veterans is our priority.

Additional information:  

"Time to Act, Unstoppable" is a grant competition for communities that can receive up to UAH 400 thousand to create an adaptive club "Unstoppable" in their village or town. 

The project is being implemented in 13 regions of Ukraine, namely: Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions and the city of Kyiv.  

Project partners: MHP to the Community Charitable Foundation  within the framework of the MHP Poruch military and veterans reintegration program, State Institution All-Ukrainian Center for Physical Health "Sport for All" within the framework of the Active Parks project of the President of Ukraine program, Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine. 

The project aims to create and equip sports centers in communities adapted for people with disabilities, including people with disabilities as a result of war, where they can engage in physical education, communicate with like-minded people and receive professional support from qualified trainers, stimulating their reintegration into the social life of the community. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

