An accident occurs in the south of Mexico: more than 40 people died

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25801 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66866 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90640 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110386 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87032 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120558 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101769 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113154 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155517 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100299 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71001 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41051 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100716 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65735 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110386 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120558 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155517 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145987 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178246 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65735 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100716 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134991 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136896 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165048 views
An accident occurs in the south of Mexico: more than 40 people died

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30602 views

In the state of Tabasco, a bus with 48 passengers collided with a truck, killing 41 people. After the collision, the bus was engulfed in flames, and 18 bodies have been identified so far.

At least 41 people were killed in a road accident involving a bus and a truck in southern Mexico, the government of Tabasco state reported, UNN reports.

Details

In Mexico, 41 people were killed in an accident in the southern state of Tabasco when a bus carrying 48 people collided with a truck.

Search operations are ongoing and 18 bodies have been identified so far. After the accident, the bus was engulfed in flames, and only the metal structure remained intact.

Tours Acosta expressed its condolences on social media and said it would cooperate with the authorities to investigate the incident.

Recall

In Mexico, two Venezuelan citizens were detained on suspicion of murdering a migration officer. The body of the deceased showed head injuries and other signs of violence.

Bus carrying employees of the company was involved in an accident in Dnipropetrovs'k region: 14 injured06.02.25, 09:59 • 24427 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
mexicoMexico
venezuelaVenezuela

