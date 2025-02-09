An accident occurs in the south of Mexico: more than 40 people died

At least 41 people were killed in a road accident involving a bus and a truck in southern Mexico, the government of Tabasco state reported, UNN reports.

In Mexico, 41 people were killed in an accident in the southern state of Tabasco when a bus carrying 48 people collided with a truck.

Search operations are ongoing and 18 bodies have been identified so far. After the accident, the bus was engulfed in flames, and only the metal structure remained intact.

Tours Acosta expressed its condolences on social media and said it would cooperate with the authorities to investigate the incident.

