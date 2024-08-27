Amid a scandal: Lviv bans the use of horses and ponies in the city center

The Executive Committee of the Lviv City Council has banned the use of horses and ponies in the city center after an incident with a horse-drawn carriage. The executive committee also decided to set up a working group to investigate all the facts of the incident.

This was stated by Deputy Mayor of Lviv Andriy Moskalenko, reports UNN.

Details

Following the incident with the horse-drawn carriage yesterday, the first meeting of the working group will be held today. The executive committee has just finished a meeting where it was decided to stop all horse-drawn carriage activity in the city center, and a decision was made on the working group itself. The working group will quickly develop proposals that will again be submitted for approval. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that as of today, horse-drawn carriage operations are prohibited. We have to investigate all the facts. There should be no such incidents in the city - Moskalenko said.

The working group will include representatives of the public, experts, animal rights activists, and employees of the relevant departments to comprehensively analyze the situation, understand what happened, and propose a general framework.

“It may even be necessary to propose some changes at the national level,” Moskalenko added.

Recall

Yesterday, on August 26, a resident of the city, Khrystyna Mashakevych, posted a video on Facebook showing a horse harnessed to a carriage falling down. The woman who was driving the carriage managed to bring the animal to life, after which the carriage continued to move.

Amid an incident with a horse that fainted in the center of Lviv, animal rights activists from UAnimals demand restrictions on carriage business and prepare a statement to the police.