American skier Michaela Shiffrin sets incredible record after injury

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 1069 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 8708 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 10285 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102029 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 82342 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110666 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116037 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144023 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167754 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 92317 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 77510 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 32001 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 59577 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100389 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 8708 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102029 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144023 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135143 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167754 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 4810 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130387 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132400 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161104 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140638 views
Actual
American skier Michaela Shiffrin sets incredible record after injury

American skier Michaela Shiffrin sets incredible record after injury

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24819 views

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 100th victory at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in the slalom in Sestriere. The athlete achieved this result after recovering from a serious abdominal injury sustained in November.

On Sunday, American skier and two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin won her historic 100th FIS Alpine World Cup victory in the slalom at the Italian resort of Sestriere. The victory came despite an injury that left her unable to train for several months.

Transmits UNN with reference to BBC.

Mikaela Shiffrin scored her historic 100th Alpine Skiing World Cup victory,  returning to action in January 2025 after two months away due to a serious injury.  The two-time Olympic champion won the slalom in Sestriere, Italy.

Ukrainian para-athlete wins gold at the World Cross-Country Skiing Championships13.02.25, 15:59 • 24799 views

The American finished 0.61 seconds ahead of Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic, who took second place.

For reference

During a giant slalom competition in Killington, Vermont, USA, in November 2024, the athlete fell and sustained a stab wound to the abdomen. 

Considered one of the greatest record holders in the 58-year history of the World Cup, Shiffrin returned to racing in late January and won a record 15th medal at the World Championships in Saalbach earlier this February.

Ukrainian skeleton athlete wins gold at the European Cup15.02.25, 00:52 • 30057 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
croatiaCroatia
italyItaly
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising