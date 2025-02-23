American skier Michaela Shiffrin sets incredible record after injury

On Sunday, American skier and two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin won her historic 100th FIS Alpine World Cup victory in the slalom at the Italian resort of Sestriere. The victory came despite an injury that left her unable to train for several months.

The American finished 0.61 seconds ahead of Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic, who took second place.

During a giant slalom competition in Killington, Vermont, USA, in November 2024, the athlete fell and sustained a stab wound to the abdomen.

Considered one of the greatest record holders in the 58-year history of the World Cup, Shiffrin returned to racing in late January and won a record 15th medal at the World Championships in Saalbach earlier this February.

