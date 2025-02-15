Ukrainian skeleton athlete wins gold at the European Cup

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Geraskevych won gold at the European Cup in Lillehammer. This was reported by the athlete in X, reports UNN.

GOLD

We finish the European part of the season with a victory at the final stage of the European Cup in Lillehammer, Norway

We remain optimistic and move on - Vladislav Geraskevich writes .

Recall

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Geraskevych was among the top 15 athletes with the best results in two races at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Lavreniuk wins bronze at the European Junior Championships