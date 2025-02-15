Ukrainian skeleton athlete wins gold at the European Cup
Kyiv • UNN
Vladyslav Geraskevych won a gold medal at the final stage of the European Skeleton Cup in Lillehammer. The athlete successfully completed the European part of the season with a victory.
Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Geraskevych won gold at the European Cup in Lillehammer. This was reported by the athlete in X, reports UNN.
GOLD
We finish the European part of the season with a victory at the final stage of the European Cup in Lillehammer, Norway
We remain optimistic and move on
Recall
Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Geraskevych was among the top 15 athletes with the best results in two races at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
