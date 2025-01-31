ukenru
Ukrainian skeleton athlete Lavreniuk wins bronze at the European Junior Championships

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Lavreniuk wins bronze at the European Junior Championships

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26541 views

Yaroslav Lavreniuk won a bronze medal at the European Junior and U20 Championships in Sigulda. The 17-year-old athlete from Zhytomyr showed a time of 1:42.82, losing to two Latvian athletes.

Ukrainian Yaroslav Lavreniuk won a bronze medal at the European Junior and U20 Championships in Sigulda, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukrainian skeleton athlete Yaroslav Lavreniuk is a bronze medalist at the European Junior Championships and the European Junior U20 Championships," the ministry said.

At the competition in Sigulda, Latvia, the 17-year-old athlete from Zhytomyr took third place with a score of 1:42.82.

The hosts Emils Idriksons (1:41.12) and Davis Valdovskis (1:41.86) took gold and silver respectively.

Another Ukrainian skeleton racer, Vladyslav Klymenko, finished fifth with a time of 1:43.47.

Addendum

Two weeks ago, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Yaroslav Lavreniuk became the first Ukrainian skeleton world champion among U20 juniors.

