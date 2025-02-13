Ukrainian para-athlete wins gold at the World Cross-Country Skiing Championships

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 21010 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 61987 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 85931 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109135 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 84054 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119732 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101589 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154902 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 98236 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 66642 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 36266 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98641 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59624 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109135 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119732 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145406 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177677 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59624 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98641 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134758 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136666 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164849 views
Ukrainian para-athlete wins gold at the World Cross-Country Skiing Championships

Ukrainian para-athlete wins gold at the World Cross-Country Skiing Championships

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24801 views

Pavlo Bal became the world champion in cross-country skiing among people with musculoskeletal disorders in Italy. The Ukrainian team also won gold in the mixed relay.

Ukrainian Pavlo Bal became the world champion in cross-country skiing among people with musculoskeletal disorders, which is taking place in Italy. The Ukrainian team also won gold in the mixed relay. This was announced on his Telegram channel by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

Details

"Pavlo Bal, an athlete from Lviv's Invasport, has just become a world champion in cross-country skiing," Kozytsky wrote.

He pointed out that the athlete of Lviv's Invasport is a multiple winner and medalist of the World Cup in cross-country skiing and biathlon in individual and team events, a medalist of the World Cup and Ukrainian championships. He also made history by winning Ukraine's first medal in handcycling on the road - a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games.

It is also noted that today the Ukrainian national team of Pavlo Bal, Oleksandra Kononova, Oleksandr Aleksyk and Liudmyla Liashenko won gold in the mixed relay.

The World Ski Championships for people with musculoskeletal disorders are taking place in Toblach, Italy. Athletes from 20 countries are competing for awards. Ukraine is represented by 26 para-athletes.

Addendum

The day before, the Ukrainian national team won 6 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals at the Invictus Games 2025. The awards were won in five disciplines: biathlon, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, snowboarding, and skeleton.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine

