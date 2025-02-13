Ukrainian para-athlete wins gold at the World Cross-Country Skiing Championships

Ukrainian Pavlo Bal became the world champion in cross-country skiing among people with musculoskeletal disorders, which is taking place in Italy. The Ukrainian team also won gold in the mixed relay. This was announced on his Telegram channel by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

Details

"Pavlo Bal, an athlete from Lviv's Invasport, has just become a world champion in cross-country skiing," Kozytsky wrote.

He pointed out that the athlete of Lviv's Invasport is a multiple winner and medalist of the World Cup in cross-country skiing and biathlon in individual and team events, a medalist of the World Cup and Ukrainian championships. He also made history by winning Ukraine's first medal in handcycling on the road - a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games.

It is also noted that today the Ukrainian national team of Pavlo Bal, Oleksandra Kononova, Oleksandr Aleksyk and Liudmyla Liashenko won gold in the mixed relay.

The World Ski Championships for people with musculoskeletal disorders are taking place in Toblach, Italy. Athletes from 20 countries are competing for awards. Ukraine is represented by 26 para-athletes.

Addendum

The day before, the Ukrainian national team won 6 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals at the Invictus Games 2025. The awards were won in five disciplines: biathlon, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, snowboarding, and skeleton.