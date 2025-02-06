Ambassador: Ukraine is ready to discuss with South Korea the transfer of captured military personnel from the DPRK

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 48560 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 96537 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103060 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118749 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100854 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126272 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102880 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113241 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116861 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159938 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104100 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100085 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 71952 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107831 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102106 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118749 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126272 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159938 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150207 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182373 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102106 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107831 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137191 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138989 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166890 views
Ambassador: Ukraine is ready to discuss with South Korea the transfer of captured military personnel from the DPRK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36495 views

Ukraine is ready to discuss with South Korea the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers captured in the Kursk region. Ukraine's ambassador to South Korea said he was open to dialogue, given the threat to their lives if they returned to the DPRK.

Ukraine is open to negotiations with South Korea on the possible transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers who were taken prisoner in the Kursk region in January. This was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko in an interview with The Korea Times, UNN reports.

Given the threat to the lives and freedom of North Korean servicemen if they are repatriated to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), or if they refuse to return, we are open to dialogue with international partners, including the Republic of Korea, on the possibility of transferring them to third countries,

- Ponomarenko said.

He expects that Ukraine will consult with South Korea on how to transfer them, but he emphasized that if they refuse to be handed over to South Korea and want to return to their homeland, Ukraine will be obliged to repatriate them under the Geneva Conventions.

Recall

On Saturday, January 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat DPRK soldiers were captured in the Kursk region, two wounded soldiers were taken to Kyiv, are receiving medical care and are talking to SBU investigators.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported details about the first DPRK soldiers captured by the Defense Forces who fought against Ukraine in the Kursk region and showed a video.

On January 20, Zelenskyy showed a video of captured North Korean soldiers talking to SBU investigators.

Zelensky also stated that Ukraine was ready to hand over North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian soldiers in exchange for the release of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising