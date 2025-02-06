Ambassador: Ukraine is ready to discuss with South Korea the transfer of captured military personnel from the DPRK

Ukraine is open to negotiations with South Korea on the possible transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers who were taken prisoner in the Kursk region in January. This was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko in an interview with The Korea Times, UNN reports.

Given the threat to the lives and freedom of North Korean servicemen if they are repatriated to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), or if they refuse to return, we are open to dialogue with international partners, including the Republic of Korea, on the possibility of transferring them to third countries, - Ponomarenko said.

He expects that Ukraine will consult with South Korea on how to transfer them, but he emphasized that if they refuse to be handed over to South Korea and want to return to their homeland, Ukraine will be obliged to repatriate them under the Geneva Conventions.

Recall

On Saturday, January 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat DPRK soldiers were captured in the Kursk region, two wounded soldiers were taken to Kyiv, are receiving medical care and are talking to SBU investigators.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported details about the first DPRK soldiers captured by the Defense Forces who fought against Ukraine in the Kursk region and showed a video.

On January 20, Zelenskyy showed a video of captured North Korean soldiers talking to SBU investigators.

Zelensky also stated that Ukraine was ready to hand over North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian soldiers in exchange for the release of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity.