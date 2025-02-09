Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland confirms start of exhumations of victims of Volyn tragedy in spring

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland confirms start of exhumations of victims of Volyn tragedy in spring

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland has confirmed the start of exhumation work on the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the spring of 2024. The first work will be carried out in Puzhniki with the participation of 20 Polish and Ukrainian experts.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar confirmed the start of work on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the spring. The ambassador said this on TVN24, UNN reports.

We are planning to exhume the victims of the Volyn massacre in the spring at the first site for which we have already received permission, i.e. Puzhnyky. We are now also working to make decisions about all other sites on Ukrainian and Polish territory,

- He said.

When asked whether the exhumations in Puzhniki would begin in April, Bodnar said, "We don't know yet in which month, but we are preparing so that, weather permitting, all permits will be issued and the team from the Polish side will be ready to start these works.

According to Ukrainian law, there must be a Ukrainian company licensed to carry out such work, and the Polish side already has such a partner (...). This cooperation is being developed with a Ukrainian institution, it has received all the permits, and when the teams go together and start digging, the community will know, and we will announce it through the ministers of culture,

- Bodnar said.

Addendum

Since the spring of 2017, Warsaw and Kyiv have been in dispute over the ban on the search and exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of wars and conflicts in Ukraine, imposed by the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory. The ban was issued after the dismantling of the UPA monument in Hruszowice in April 2017.

The decision to lift the moratorium on the search for and exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of the Volyn crime, which had been in effect since 2017,  was announced in late November 2024  during a joint press conference by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Poland and Ukraine Radoslaw Sikorski and Andriy Sybiga.

At that time, Ukraine confirmedthat "there are no obstacles to the conduct of search and exhumation works on the territory of Ukraine by Polish state institutions and private structures in cooperation with the relevant Ukrainian institutions, in accordance with Ukrainian legislation" and stated  "readiness to positively consider requests on these issues".

Recall

As UNN previously reported , 20 Polish and Ukrainian experts will exhume the victims in the village of Puznyky in late April. The work will last a month and will include anthropological and genetic research.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising