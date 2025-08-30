Already 22 wounded due to Russian night strikes on Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the night of August 30 increased to 22. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Already 22 wounded due to night Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov reported.

According to him, among the injured are three children - boys aged 9 and 10, and a 16-year-old girl.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, destroying private homes and damaging high-rise buildings and industrial enterprises.

As a result of the enemy attack, one person died. Hits were recorded in two five-story and five private residential buildings, causing fires.

The city authorities reported that due to Russian strikes, power was lost on several streets in Zaporizhzhia.