Almost UAH 7 million stolen during shelter repairs in schools in Dnipropetrovsk region: official and engineer suspected

Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
08:14 AM • 4024 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 12644 views
"This water cannot be consumed in principle": details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
06:59 AM • 14787 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:07 AM • 19036 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 22279 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
04:09 AM • 33073 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 34730 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 53057 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 79004 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 99695 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
Publications
Exclusives
Enemy destroys grain fields in Kharkiv region: 60 hectares of wheat burned down - SES
Night attack on Kharkiv region: "Shaheds" damaged an industrial enterprise in Chuhuiv
Merz: Trump's 30% tariffs will hit German exports "in the heart"
Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interests
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyed
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 248140 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 243077 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 273346 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estate
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal
Almost UAH 7 million stolen during shelter repairs in schools in Dnipropetrovsk region: official and engineer suspected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

A city council official and a technical supervision engineer are suspected of embezzling almost UAH 7 million during the reconstruction of shelters in schools of the Samarivka City Council. They inflated the cost of materials and the scope of work, causing damage to the state.

A criminal scheme to embezzle budget funds allocated for the capital repair of shelters in school facilities of the Samarivka City Council, Dnipropetrovsk region, has been exposed.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Almost UAH 7 million embezzled during the reconstruction of shelters in educational institutions in Dnipropetrovsk region – a city council official and a technical supervision engineer have been notified of suspicion

- informs the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, in September 2023, the deputy head of one of the departments of the Samarivka City Council signed an agreement with a controlled company for the reconstruction of four shelters in educational institutions in the city of Samar. The technical supervision engineer entered knowingly false information into the acts of completed works:

The technical supervision engineer inflated the cost of used building materials and the scope of work

- the report states

The official, knowing for certain about the fictitiousness of the information in the acts, signed them, causing damages to the state amounting to almost UAH 7 million. In this way, the participants of the scheme embezzled budget funds.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, other possible episodes of criminal activity and the involvement of other persons are being checked.

Law enforcement officers conducted a series of searches in the region, during which they seized computer equipment, financial and economic documentation, bank cards, and seals.

According to the latest data, Dnipro prosecutors have notified of suspicion

  • an official of the Samarivka City Council;
    • an engineer for technical supervision of one of the companies.

      The suspects are accused of embezzling budget funds allocated for the reconstruction of shelters in educational institutions.

      Recall

      In Kryvyi Rih, the head of the education department and five other individuals are suspected of embezzling over UAH 1 million in budget funds allocated for the repair of school shelters.

      Three officials of the Dnipro City Council have been notified of suspicion of abuse of power. Due to improper repair of protective structures, the territorial community suffered damages of almost UAH 4 million.

      The organizer of the scheme to embezzle UAH 12.5 million at "Kharkivoblenergo" has been notified of suspicion.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Crimes and emergencies
      Prosecutor General of Ukraine
      Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
      Dnipro
      Kryvyi Rih
