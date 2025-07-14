Almost UAH 7 million stolen during shelter repairs in schools in Dnipropetrovsk region: official and engineer suspected

A criminal scheme to embezzle budget funds allocated for the capital repair of shelters in school facilities of the Samarivka City Council, Dnipropetrovsk region, has been exposed.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Almost UAH 7 million embezzled during the reconstruction of shelters in educational institutions in Dnipropetrovsk region – a city council official and a technical supervision engineer have been notified of suspicion - informs the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, in September 2023, the deputy head of one of the departments of the Samarivka City Council signed an agreement with a controlled company for the reconstruction of four shelters in educational institutions in the city of Samar. The technical supervision engineer entered knowingly false information into the acts of completed works:

The technical supervision engineer inflated the cost of used building materials and the scope of work - the report states

The official, knowing for certain about the fictitiousness of the information in the acts, signed them, causing damages to the state amounting to almost UAH 7 million. In this way, the participants of the scheme embezzled budget funds.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, other possible episodes of criminal activity and the involvement of other persons are being checked.

Law enforcement officers conducted a series of searches in the region, during which they seized computer equipment, financial and economic documentation, bank cards, and seals.

According to the latest data, Dnipro prosecutors have notified of suspicion

an official of the Samarivka City Council;

an engineer for technical supervision of one of the companies.

The suspects are accused of embezzling budget funds allocated for the reconstruction of shelters in educational institutions.

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, the head of the education department and five other individuals are suspected of embezzling over UAH 1 million in budget funds allocated for the repair of school shelters.

Three officials of the Dnipro City Council have been notified of suspicion of abuse of power. Due to improper repair of protective structures, the territorial community suffered damages of almost UAH 4 million.

The organizer of the scheme to embezzle UAH 12.5 million at "Kharkivoblenergo" has been notified of suspicion.