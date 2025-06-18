Almost all of Iran has been left without the internet amid escalating conflict with Israel

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 7244 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
04:24 PM • 18593 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 23186 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 34760 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 34018 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 71481 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 46990 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 60426 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 136462 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 66824 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.7m/s
47%
749mm
Popular news
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading June 18, 09:07 AM • 74941 views
3000 National Guardsmen robbed of UAH 11.5 million: three officials of the NGU military unit received suspicion noticesJune 18, 10:30 AM • 29760 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC NewsJune 18, 11:20 AM • 63729 views
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble12:54 PM • 40085 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 61213 views
Publications
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant03:11 PM • 27777 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 61466 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 71481 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 180393 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 406060 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Binyamin Netanyahu
Mikhail Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 108065 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 163979 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 174146 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 232232 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119209 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Facebook
The New York Times
Oil
BM-21 "Grad"

Almost all of Iran has been left without the internet amid escalating conflict with Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Iran has experienced an almost complete internet blackout amid escalating conflict with Israel. Traffic has dropped to 3%, and VPNs and apps like WhatsApp and Instagram have become unavailable.

Almost all of Iran has been left without the internet amid escalating conflict with Israel

Amidst hostilities against Israel, Iran has faced a nationwide "near-total" internet blackout, limiting Iranians' ability to communicate with the outside world during a period of escalating tensions. Traffic has dropped to 3% of normal, reports UNN citing India Today.

Details

Media reports indicate the shutdown was a deliberate government decision in response to probable Israeli cyberattacks. It is noted that this was not a consequence of Israeli bombings that destroyed state infrastructure. VPN services were most affected, so there is a possibility that the government also wanted to take measures to limit the potential spread of disinformation, which often occurs in such situations.

According to NBC News, citing companies that monitor internet connections worldwide, Kentinc and Netblocks, Iran experienced internet slowdowns around 5:30 PM local time. Traffic dropped to 3% of normal.

Massive internet outages are observed in Iran, the reasons are unknown - media17.06.25, 20:16 • 8494 views

In addition to restricting people's access to VPN services, which would allow them to connect to foreign websites, the government has also reportedly urged Iranians to avoid using chat applications like WhatsApp due to fears that they could trigger information leaks, including citizens' personal data.

Iran also blocked the Google Play Store and Apple App Store during its latest shutdown, prohibiting its citizens from downloading and installing new applications on their devices. At the same time, applications like WhatsApp and Instagram became completely unusable on existing devices. However, government-approved websites, which are part of Iran's National Information Network, remain accessible.

Previous cases

This is not the first time the Iranian government has shut down the internet or banned its citizens from accessing internet services. In 2019, it enforced a complete internet shutdown for six consecutive days following civil unrest in the country, which reportedly led to the deaths of over 100 people.

Additions

Iran has partially disconnected from the global internet due to possible Israeli cyberattacks. Authorities have restricted network access. It was also recommended to delete WhatsApp.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Google Play
Instagram
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9