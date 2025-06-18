Almost all of Iran has been left without the internet amid escalating conflict with Israel

Amidst hostilities against Israel, Iran has faced a nationwide "near-total" internet blackout, limiting Iranians' ability to communicate with the outside world during a period of escalating tensions. Traffic has dropped to 3% of normal, reports UNN citing India Today.

Media reports indicate the shutdown was a deliberate government decision in response to probable Israeli cyberattacks. It is noted that this was not a consequence of Israeli bombings that destroyed state infrastructure. VPN services were most affected, so there is a possibility that the government also wanted to take measures to limit the potential spread of disinformation, which often occurs in such situations.

According to NBC News, citing companies that monitor internet connections worldwide, Kentinc and Netblocks, Iran experienced internet slowdowns around 5:30 PM local time. Traffic dropped to 3% of normal.

In addition to restricting people's access to VPN services, which would allow them to connect to foreign websites, the government has also reportedly urged Iranians to avoid using chat applications like WhatsApp due to fears that they could trigger information leaks, including citizens' personal data.

Iran also blocked the Google Play Store and Apple App Store during its latest shutdown, prohibiting its citizens from downloading and installing new applications on their devices. At the same time, applications like WhatsApp and Instagram became completely unusable on existing devices. However, government-approved websites, which are part of Iran's National Information Network, remain accessible.

This is not the first time the Iranian government has shut down the internet or banned its citizens from accessing internet services. In 2019, it enforced a complete internet shutdown for six consecutive days following civil unrest in the country, which reportedly led to the deaths of over 100 people.

