Allegedly tried to buy defense developments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from an official: a criminal dealer detained in Odesa

The Security Service detained a dealer in Odesa who tried to bribe an official of a defense enterprise to obtain secret developments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the aviation industry. The investigation is establishing the motives of the person involved. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU in Telegram.

Details

It is reported that a representative of a private company offered a bribe to an engineer of a local plant that carries out research and development work on behalf of the Ministry of Defense. He sought to obtain classified documentation on aviation developments.

According to the case materials, it is about classified information on the modernization of on-board equipment of combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The culprit was detained "red-handed" during the transfer of illegal benefits to an official of the defense enterprise.

Preparing terrorist attacks near defense departments in the center of Kyiv: a sound engineer with Russian citizenship has been detained The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a Russian citizen who, under the guise of a sound engineer, was preparing terrorist attacks in Kyiv. According to the investigation, the attacker was collecting information about the security of critical infrastructure facilities and defense departments in the central part of the capital. To gather intelligence, he pretended to be a sound engineer and installed listening devices near the facilities he was interested in. The SBU found components for making explosives, as well as grenades, mines, and firearms, at the suspect's place of residence. The detainee has been informed of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 2 of Art. 258 (preparation for a terrorist act) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

He was charged with suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (giving unlawful benefits to an official). The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. Investigators are finding out the motives for obtaining "classified" documents by a private person.

Preparing for a breakthrough of enemy DRGs in Sumy region: a Russian spy and his informant were detained