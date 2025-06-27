Allegedly tried to buy defense developments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from an official: a criminal dealer detained in Odesa

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 4418 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 13589 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 17230 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:20 AM • 21416 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
09:07 AM • 22132 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 173444 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 128903 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 106518 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 121922 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 248970 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.2m/s
38%
750mm
Popular news
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 2022June 27, 02:54 AM • 69292 views
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJune 27, 04:26 AM • 17480 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to Ukraine06:13 AM • 38122 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov06:15 AM • 35260 views
Explosions heard in Dnipro after ballistic missile warning08:04 AM • 6118 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 173444 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 124718 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 248970 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 237724 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 165187 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 5782 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 82747 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 114894 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 86573 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 93127 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Allegedly tried to buy defense developments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from an official: a criminal dealer detained in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

The Security Service detained a dealer in Odesa who offered a bribe to an engineer of a defense enterprise for secret documentation on the modernization of on-board equipment of combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The offender faces up to 8 years in prison.

Allegedly tried to buy defense developments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from an official: a criminal dealer detained in Odesa

The Security Service detained a dealer in Odesa who tried to bribe an official of a defense enterprise to obtain secret developments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the aviation industry. The investigation is establishing the motives of the person involved. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU in Telegram.

Details

It is reported that a representative of a private company offered a bribe to an engineer of a local plant that carries out research and development work on behalf of the Ministry of Defense. He sought to obtain classified documentation on aviation developments.

According to the case materials, it is about classified information on the modernization of on-board equipment of combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The culprit was detained "red-handed" during the transfer of illegal benefits to an official of the defense enterprise.

Preparing terrorist attacks near defense departments in the center of Kyiv: a sound engineer with Russian citizenship has been detained The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a Russian citizen who, under the guise of a sound engineer, was preparing terrorist attacks in Kyiv. According to the investigation, the attacker was collecting information about the security of critical infrastructure facilities and defense departments in the central part of the capital. To gather intelligence, he pretended to be a sound engineer and installed listening devices near the facilities he was interested in. The SBU found components for making explosives, as well as grenades, mines, and firearms, at the suspect's place of residence. The detainee has been informed of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 2 of Art. 258 (preparation for a terrorist act) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to 12 years in prison. 17.04.25, 16:17 • 12125 views

He was charged with suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (giving unlawful benefits to an official). The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. Investigators are finding out the motives for obtaining "classified" documents by a private person.

Preparing for a breakthrough of enemy DRGs in Sumy region: a Russian spy and his informant were detained24.04.25, 12:26 • 3134 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9