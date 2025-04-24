Preparing for a breakthrough of enemy DRGs in Sumy region: a Russian spy and his informant were detained

Two enemy accomplices were detained in Sumy region: a Russian spy and his informant, who were preparing a breakthrough of enemy DRGs into Sumy region. The perpetrators are in custody and face up to 12 years in prison.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Security Service detained two more enemy accomplices in the border area of Sumy region. One of them is a citizen of the Russian Federation who lives in Ukraine and has long been tasked with spying on the Defense Forces. According to the case files, the perpetrator was preparing a breakthrough of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups into the territory of Sumy region. - the statement reads.

Then, as reported, the Russians planned to penetrate the northeastern region of Ukraine from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. In order to plan the route of the enemy DRG in "bypass" of the positions of the Defense Forces, the Russian spy had to identify the location of Ukrainian troops in the Shostka district.

In order to carry out this task, the Russian involved an accomplice, who turned out to be a 60-year-old unemployed local resident who "expects the region to be captured."

According to the SBU, the accomplices traveled around the border area and secretly recorded military facilities under the guise of fishing trips. During the reconnaissance trips, they also tried to determine the location of "arrivals" after the attacks of the Russian Federation and transmit the location of the hit to the FSB.

The SBU detained them at a checkpoint near the base of the Defense Forces, which they were trying to move after conducting reconnaissance.

Mobile phones, which they used for reconnaissance and communication with the FSB, were seized from the detainees at the scene. The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison. - added the SBU.

