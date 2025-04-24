Preparing for a breakthrough of enemy DRGs in Sumy region: a Russian spy and his informant were detained

$41.670.15
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 30924 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 86291 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 121145 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 164731 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 91519 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 148776 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 57643 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41686 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33899 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36230 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Exclusives
Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 21369 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 86662 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 39384 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

05:06 AM • 36268 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 35156 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 164620 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 97940 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 148695 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 110036 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 124266 views
Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Milorad Dodik

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

China

Poland

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 15733 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 35714 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 41509 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 48590 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 59398 views
Financial Times

F-16 Fighting Falcon

9K720 Iskander

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Preparing for a breakthrough of enemy DRGs in Sumy region: a Russian spy and his informant were detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1450 views

A Russian spy and his informant, who were preparing a breakthrough of enemy DRGs, were detained in Sumy region. They face up to 12 years in prison.

Preparing for a breakthrough of enemy DRGs in Sumy region: a Russian spy and his informant were detained

Two enemy accomplices were detained in Sumy region: a Russian spy and his informant, who were preparing a breakthrough of enemy DRGs into Sumy region. The perpetrators are in custody and face up to 12 years in prison.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Security Service detained two more enemy accomplices in the border area of Sumy region. One of them is a citizen of the Russian Federation who lives in Ukraine and has long been tasked with spying on the Defense Forces. According to the case files, the perpetrator was preparing a breakthrough of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups into the territory of Sumy region.

- the statement reads.

Then, as reported, the Russians planned to penetrate the northeastern region of Ukraine from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. In order to plan the route of the enemy DRG in "bypass" of the positions of the Defense Forces, the Russian spy had to identify the location of Ukrainian troops in the Shostka district.

In order to carry out this task, the Russian involved an accomplice, who turned out to be a 60-year-old unemployed local resident who "expects the region to be captured."

According to the SBU, the accomplices traveled around the border area and secretly recorded military facilities under the guise of fishing trips. During the reconnaissance trips, they also tried to determine the location of "arrivals" after the attacks of the Russian Federation and transmit the location of the hit to the FSB.

The SBU detained them at a checkpoint near the base of the Defense Forces, which they were trying to move after conducting reconnaissance.

Mobile phones, which they used for reconnaissance and communication with the FSB, were seized from the detainees at the scene. The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison.

- added the SBU.

She prepared rashists' attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces airfields in western Ukraine: an agent of the Russian GRU was detained21.04.25, 13:43 • 3994 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Bryansk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
