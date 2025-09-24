All of Europe faces threats of destabilization from Russia – Macron

Recent Russian incursions into European airspace are "proof that all European nations also face destabilization threats from the Russian Federation." This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during his speech at the UN General Assembly, as reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Commenting on Russia's recent violations of European airspace, Emmanuel Macron stated that such actions demonstrate that all European countries face the threat of destabilization from Moscow.

At the same time, he emphasized the existence of "disagreements" that hinder the establishment of a "world order."

We are isolating ourselves. Disagreements are growing, and this hinders the world order. The world is collapsing, and this stops our collective ability to resolve the main conflicts of our time and prevents us from solving global problems. - said the President of France.

Following criticism of the United Nations by US President Donald Trump earlier on Tuesday, Macron stated that France "is proud to be among the nations of the United Nations" and said that the organization "cannot be replaced."

It is for this reason that those who are its harshest critics are also those who want to change the rules of the game, because they want to achieve dominance. And these are people who do not want the common good to prevail. They want to serve their own interests. - noted Macron.

He concluded his speech with a call for unity.

"We have one duty - to act together, to rebuild this multilateral approach with the same faith, with the same determination as the founding fathers of this assembly. We need to do this with even greater effectiveness, but with the same will," added the French president.

Recall

Three Russian MiG-31s violated the airspace over the Gulf of Finland. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Estonia is initiating consultations under Article 4 of NATO after this incident.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the incursion of Russian military aircraft into Estonian airspace brings the Baltic countries closer to armed conflict. This is the fourth violation of Estonian airspace by Russia this year.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the country will not hesitate to shoot down objects that violate its airspace and pose a threat. He also noted that Poland will exercise caution in less obvious situations to avoid escalating the conflict.

US President Donald Trump stated that NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes that violate their airspace. This was said during a joint conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs stated that NATO must be prepared to use force in response to Russia's actions. This will help prevent future airspace violations, especially if Russian planes continue to violate NATO airspace.