All 192 miners rescued after Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

After a massive Russian attack on a mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday, October 19, all miners were brought to the surface. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK on Telegram.

All DTEK miners were brought to the surface after a large-scale enemy attack - the message says.

"None of our colleagues were injured," DTEK added.

Recall

On Sunday evening, Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, 192 miners remained underground.