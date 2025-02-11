ukenru
Airplane crash in the United States: business jet collides with a parked airplane, at least one person killed

Airplane crash in the United States: business jet collides with a parked airplane, at least one person killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27503 views

At Scottsdale Municipal Airport, a Learjet 35A rolled off the runway and crashed into a Gulfstream 200. The incident killed one person and injured four others.

An airplane crash has occurred at the Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona, killing at least one person. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

A medium-sized business jet landed off the runway and collided with another aircraft in the parking lot.

At least four people were injured. Rescuers were trying to free one of the victims from the blocked plane, while three others were hospitalized. The causes of the incident remain unknown and an investigation is underway.

The US Federal Aviation Administration reported that the incident involved a Learjet 35A aircraft that crashed into a Gulfstream 200 jet after leaving the runway. Representatives of the National Transportation Safety Board have begun a detailed analysis of the circumstances of the accident.

Investigators are currently looking into a number of tragic events that have occurred in recent weeks, including the collision of a passenger plane with a military helicopter in Washington, D.C., the crash of a medical flight in Philadelphia, and the crash in Alaska, which claimed the lives of more than eight dozen people.

In the US, a plane crashed into a river near Reagan Airport: what is known 30.01.25, 04:52 • 30727 views

Julia Kotwicka

