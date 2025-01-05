Air raid alert in Kyiv region, air defense is working

Earlier, it was reported that the UAVs were moving from Chernihiv region to Kyiv region. According to the RMA, air defense forces are already working on the targets.

Details

Kyiv region. A UAV is spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid. Take care of your own safety.

Previously

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo and Orel. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 61 “Shahed”, and another 42 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area.

Truck driver killed in Kyiv region by shrapnel of a “shahed”