Truck driver killed in Kyiv region by shrapnel of a “shahed”

In the Kyiv region, one person was killed and four wounded in an enemy air attack, including a 16-year-old teenager. This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk, UNN reports.

One person was killed and four wounded in an enemy air attack on Kyiv region, - the statement said.

Details

In one of the districts of the region, a truck driver was wounded by the debris of a downed target. The man died at the scene.

In another area, the wreckage of a downed UAV fell on a private house, setting off a roof fire. Three people were injured. A woman born in 1957 suffered an acute stress reaction. A 16-year-old boy suffered a cut. He will be hospitalized in a children's hospital. His father has cut wounds to his legs.

In another settlement, a woman was wounded by shrapnel in the street. She was hospitalized in a local hospital. All necessary medical care is provided by

The air alert in the region is still ongoing. We appeal to every resident to stay in shelters during the threat. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, - Kalashnyk noted.

Recall

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv , the fall of enemy UAV fragments as a result of the attack was recorded. According to the KCMA and Mayor Klitschko, no fire broke out, and the crash site is being examined by the relevant services.