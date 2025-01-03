ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Truck driver killed in Kyiv region by shrapnel of a “shahed”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50793 views

A truck driver was killed and four people were injured in a drone attack in Kyiv region. Among the wounded is a 16-year-old teenager who was hospitalized in a children's hospital.

In the Kyiv region, one person was killed and four wounded in an enemy air attack, including a 16-year-old teenager. This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk, UNN reports.

One person was killed and four wounded in an enemy air attack on Kyiv region,

- the statement said.

Details

In one of the districts of the region, a truck driver was wounded by the debris of a downed target. The man died at the scene.

In another area, the wreckage of a downed UAV fell on a private house, setting off a roof fire. Three people were injured. A woman born in 1957 suffered an acute stress reaction. A 16-year-old boy suffered a cut. He will be hospitalized in a children's hospital. His father has cut wounds to his legs.

In another settlement, a woman was wounded by shrapnel in the street. She was hospitalized in a local hospital. All necessary medical care is provided by

The air alert in the region is still ongoing. We appeal to every resident to stay in shelters during the threat. Take care of yourself and your loved ones,

- Kalashnyk noted.

Recall

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv , the fall of enemy UAV fragments as a result of the attack was recorded. According to the KCMA and Mayor Klitschko, no fire broke out, and the crash site is being examined by the relevant services.

WarKyivKyiv region
kyivKyiv

